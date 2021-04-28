Summer Concert Series and Fireworks at Shady Brook Farm

Alenate

Shady Brook Farm's Summer UnWINED concert series is kicking off soon and there's going to be fireworks on a couple of the nights, according to the farm's official website. Yay.

I don't know about you, but, with most firework shows being canceled last year because of the pandemic, I'm really looking forward to seeing some this year. Shady Brook Farm is just the place to have some fun and do some Ahhhhing and Ooooohhhhing. Lol.

Shady Brook Farm's Summer UnWINED concert series kicks on May 7th and runs until September 4th. The shows will be on Friday nights (and two special Saturday nights), outside in their Festival Field. Save the dates...the special Saturday night shows will be on July 3rd and September 4th, featuring fireworks. Live music and fireworks in the summer? So much fun. I'm texting my friends now.

Check out the list of performers HERE . Make sure to bring a blanket or a lawn chair.

Heads up, you can't bring your own food and drink, but, don't worry, there will be plenty available for you to purchase. The Shady Brook Farm chefs will be making themed platters each week, with the farm's fruits and veggies, and other local ingredients. There will also be food vendors with "burgers, fries, funnel cakes, kettle corn and more, according to the website. Plus, locally brewed craft beer, wine from their own, Rose Bank Winery, and "specialty cocktails made with PA distilled spirits." Look out for their weekly themed cocktails. Fun.

The best idea is to get your tickets online, early (you'll save a few bucks that way and make sure you get in). Click here to get your tickets now. Music starts at 6:30pm. If the event doesn't sell out online, tickets will be available at the gate.

Maybe I'll see you there.