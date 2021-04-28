If you'd like to get a COVID-19 vaccine, it's getting easier to make an appointment in our area, especially if you live, work, or go to school in Hamilton Township, West Windsor, Robbinsville, or Hightstown, according to TAPinto Hamilton/Robbinsville.

The health departments in Hamilton Township, West Windsor (which also covers Robbinsville), and Princeton have all teamed up to hold vaccination clinics today (Wednesday, April 28th) and tomorrow (Thursday, April 29th) at The Olden Pharmacy in Hamilton from 3pm - 6pm.

You must be at least 16 years old, and live, work, or go to school in Hamilton Township, West Windsor, Robbinsville or Hightstown. The Pfizer vaccine is being given out (a two-dose vaccine). You need to make an appointment, so don't wait. Please call the Hamilton Division of Health at (609) 890-3884, the Hamilton Senior Center at (609) 890-3686, or the West Windsor Health Department at (609) 936-8400. You may also email covidvaccine@hamiltonnj.com or vaccine@westwindsortwp.com.

A parent or guardian has to be with a minor wishing to get a vaccine.

The Olden Pharmacy is located 930 South Olden Avenue in Hamilton Township.

Hopefully, word will spread and many will be able to take advantage of this great, local opportunity. I remember when the vaccine just became available a few months ago, and it was a mad dash to get an appointment. It reminded me of trying to score the best seats for a concert years ago, waiting online or calling early to get tickets. You had to be relentless (and lucky), and hopefully, it paid off. I did my best to help as many of my family and friends get appointments as I could (probably close to 100).

