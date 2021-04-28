Several Area Towns Partnering to Get Residents Vaccinated Today and Tomorrow

Getty

If you'd like to get a COVID-19 vaccine, it's getting easier to make an appointment in our area, especially if you live, work, or go to school in Hamilton Township, West Windsor, Robbinsville, or Hightstown, according to TAPinto Hamilton/Robbinsville.

The health departments in Hamilton Township, West Windsor (which also covers Robbinsville), and Princeton have all teamed up to hold vaccination clinics today (Wednesday, April 28th) and tomorrow (Thursday, April 29th) at The Olden Pharmacy in Hamilton from 3pm - 6pm.

You must be at least 16 years old, and live, work, or go to school in Hamilton Township, West Windsor, Robbinsville or Hightstown. The Pfizer vaccine is being given out (a two-dose vaccine). You need to make an appointment, so don't wait. Please call the Hamilton Division of Health at (609) 890-3884, the Hamilton Senior Center at (609) 890-3686, or the West Windsor Health Department at (609) 936-8400. You may also email covidvaccine@hamiltonnj.com or vaccine@westwindsortwp.com.

A parent or guardian has to be with a minor wishing to get a vaccine.

The Olden Pharmacy is located 930 South Olden Avenue in Hamilton Township.

Hopefully, word will spread and many will be able to take advantage of this great, local opportunity. I remember when the vaccine just became available a few months ago, and it was a mad dash to get an appointment. It reminded me of trying to score the best seats for a concert years ago, waiting online or calling early to get tickets. You had to be relentless (and lucky), and hopefully, it paid off. I did my best to help as many of my family and friends get appointments as I could (probably close to 100).

West Windsor Township is also helping those who can't leave their home to get vaccinated, and those who aren't tech savvy to secure an appointment. Click here for details.

LOOK: Answers to 30 common COVID-19 vaccine questions

While much is still unknown about the coronavirus and the future, what is known is that the currently available vaccines have gone through all three trial phases and are safe and effective. It will be necessary for as many Americans as possible to be vaccinated in order to finally return to some level of pre-pandemic normalcy, and hopefully these 30 answers provided here will help readers get vaccinated as soon they are able.
Filed Under: COVID-19 Vaccine, Hamilton, Highstown, Robbinsville, The Olden Pharmacy, West Windsor
Categories: Articles, Chris & the Crew, Local News, Mercer County
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top