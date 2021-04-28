Here’s the Best Mother’s Day Gift Ever if Your Mom Loves Bon Jovi

According to NJ.com, for just $500, Bon Jon Jovi can serenade your mom on Mothers Day. This is not a prank. Jon Bon Jovi has just joined Cameo which is pretty much the coolest thing ever. It's where celebrities send you a personalized video for whatever occasion you're celebrating. Lots of celebrities have joined and you can get a personalized message by pretty much any celebrity you want. All the proceeds go to charity. You can book up until May 6th and he'll take the first 100 video requests. That's a lot of videos to make for sure. Bon Jovi's fee is $500 plus a little extra, but if your mom is a diehard fan, you may become her favorite child.

My mom is my best friend. I actually call her my angel and I am thankful for her every day. Yes, there was a time in my life when I didn't really appreciate my mom as much as I do now, but I think that is why I am even more grateful for her now. Everyone goes through stages, so I make sure I tell her how much I love her. I always want to show her how much I love her by showering her with gifts. She's not the easiest person ti shop for. I try to listen in when she mentions that she wants something and I think I have her Mother's Day gift figured out. I hope it's a good one. She deserves it and I think after the year we've had ALL mothers deserve a little extra love this Mother's Day too.