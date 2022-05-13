Win VIP Passes to See Harry Styles on the TODAY SHOW – Show Us A Sign!
This Thursday, Harry Styles performs live on the Today Show in New York City, and 94.5 PST wants to send you there as a VIP-ST!
So we're looking for a SIGN.. that you're Harry's biggest fan.
Think you are? Then make a sign... there's just one rule... your sign must include 94.5 PST.
Show us your sign by uploading it below.
Submit a Pic Of
Your Sign Now!
This will work on the PST app. Don't have it? Download it now.
But, hurry, we're picking our favorite sign Tuesday morning!
You can draw our logo, you can write 94.5 PST, and you can print our logo (click here to see it up close). We don't care. 94.5 PST just has to be represented in the sign. Click here to download and or print a copy of our logo.
Thanks to our friends at Columbia Records. Click here for full contest rules & more. Good luck from Your #1 Hit Music Station, 94.5 PST!