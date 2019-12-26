Enter to Win Tickets to See JoJo Siwa at the Cure Insurance Arena in Trenton

UPDATE: JoJo Siwa has POSTPONED her tour due to the coronavirus outbreak. This contest has been suspended. We have copies of all entries that were previously submitted, and we will fulfill the prize if plans to resume the tour are made.

ORIGINAL CONTEST DETAILS BELOW:

She's one of the biggest stars on the planet right now, and we can't wait for JoJo Siwa to come to Trenton's Cure Insurance Arena this May. We're so excited that we want to send YOU to see the show on May 9, 2020. We're giving away a four pack of tickets to see JoJo Siwa.

Jojo Siwa's D.R.E.A.M. Tour (with special guest The Belles) has dates announced through June 2020. If you're not our lucky winner, don't worry. Tickets are now on sale for the show. Click here to purchase tickets and for more concert details.

Good luck!

94.5 WPST FM's standard contest rules apply.