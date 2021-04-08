Kehlani Publicly Comes Out as Lesbian During Live Stream

Kehlani publicly came out as a lesbian in a unique way this week.

On April 5, Kehlani joined her photographer and friend Jamie-Lee B’s Instagram Live stream, where she revealed some personal information to viewers.

"You wanna know what’s new about me?” Kehlani asked her friend and viewers. “I finally know I’m a lesbian!”

“Bomb drop,” B exclaimed.

Watch a clip of the live stream, below.

In 2018, Kehlani came out as queer via Twitter. “Cuz i keep geddin asked… I’m queer. Not bi, not straight. I’m attracted to women, men, REALLY attracted to queer men, non-binary people, intersex people, trans people,” she announced in a since-deleted tweet.

“Lil poly pansexual papi hello good morning,” she reportedly wrote in another tweet. “Does that answer your questions?”

At the time, she also tweeted that she was "LEAST attracted to straight men, y’all really adorable sometimes tho."

After announcing her pregnancy the same year, the singer reminded an ignorant fan on Twitter that queer people can get pregnant and raise families.

She welcomed a baby girl in March 2019 with her guitarist Javaughn Young-White.

In 2020, Kehlani revealed that she uses both she and they pronouns. “I’m definitely on the non-binary scale. But I still prefer and am totally fine with the pronoun ‘she,’” Kehlani told Diva Magazine.

“My energy has always been extremely fluid between masculine and feminine so that’s why I use ‘queer’ and also, queer is inclusive to non-binary people,” she explained.