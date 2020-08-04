Wind Gusts Over 70 mph Reported In New Jersey – LIST: Tropical Storm Isaias Wind Gusts

Tropical Storm Isaias has rolled through our area bringing some very intense winds (in addition to rainfall and tornadoes).

A 72 mph wind gust was reported in Ocean City, NJ earlier this morning, so far that's been the peak of the storm.

The winds and rain will begin to taper off later this afternoon, forecasters say.

We've rounded up a list of some of the peak wind gusts from the storm today (so far):

Here's the list of peak wind gusts that have been reported in our area:

Atlantic County:

Atlantic City Airport - 66 mph at 11:06 am

Pleasantville - 59 mph at 10:54 am

Burlington County:

McGuire Air Force Base - 59 mph at 10:44 am

Tabernacle - 51 mph at 10:39 am

Cape May County:

Ocean City - 72 mph at 9:49 am

Wildwood -62 mph at 10:18 am

Ocean County:

Beach Haven - 61 mph at 10:46 am

Tuckerton - 61 mph at 10:26 am

This list was compiled by the National Weather Service's available data.