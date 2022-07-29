Wine, Dine and Unwind At Valenzano Winery This Weekend

There’s honestly no better workout that relieves stress and reduces your daily amounts of anxiety than yoga.

Another tactic that is great to use to wind down after a stressful day is enjoying a glass of wine, but what could be better than mixing the two?

Valenzano Winery is having an event that they’re calling Wine, Dine, and Unwind, which looks like the ultimate relaxation event that you don’t want to miss out on. It’s all going down this Sunday, August 31 starting at 11 am and ending at 12 pm.

They’re offering an hour-long yoga class hosted by experienced yoga instructor, Jennifer Marotte. Jennifer is from Beyond Relief Yoga and will be teaching the session in the Valenzano Winery’s own Barrel room.

It’s listed online that all guests are welcome to stay afterward at the Bar Wine Pub to wine and dine as much as they please before going home feeling relaxed and refreshed.

I don’t think there’s another event happening in the area like this that will fight off those Sunday scaries quite like this event will.

Valenzano winery also has a bunch of other events that are listed for the upcoming weeks like their Friday Night Live Music event, Paint and Sip, and even country line dancing!

If you’re interested in making your way out to this event, you can contact the instructor, Jennifer, at (732)527-5066 or send an email to beyondreliefserrvies@gmail.com to register.

Valenzano Winerry is located at 1090 US-206, Shamong, NJ, 08088.

