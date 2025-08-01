There’s a brand new business coming to Mercer County, and if you’re a foodie, you’re going to love this! Everyone in our area knows that there isn’t a shortage of great food in New Jersey.

No matter where you are in the state, you can find amazing versions of all of your favorite meals, especially if you find yourself in any Mercer County town.

Of course, we love our local restaurants, but sometimes you’re just in the mood for a classic chain restaurant, and one of my personal favorites is opening a brand-new Mercer County, NJ location.

Wing Stop Opening in Nassau Park Pavilion in New Jersey

If you’re a fan of Wingstop, get ready!

A brand new Wingstop location is set to open in Nassau Park Pavilion. If you’ve been there recently, you may have even seen for yourself that the signs have gone up on the windows that say “Coming Soon!”.

If you haven’t been before, Wingstop is known for having some quality chicken wings with every sauce and dry rub you could imagine. They have some of the most amazing fries, and their corn is seriously one of my favorite sides at any fast food restaurant. You can get different seasons, mix and match them on whatever you want.

Also, let’s not start with the Ranch dressing there. It’s seriously the best you can get at any chain restaurant or fast food spot. There’s no official word that we know of on when the restaurant will open, but we’ll be keeping an eye on the signs. It will be located near Home Depot, Planet Fitness, and Tropical Smoothie Cafe!

