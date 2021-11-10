Winter Wonderland Back at Kuser Mansion in Hamilton, NJ

Great news. Hamilton Township's Winter Wonderland will be almost back to this year at Kuser Mansion, according to TAPinto Hamilton/Robbinsville. Yipee.

Save the dates. It will be happening the first weekend in December (which will be here before you know it), Friday, December 3rd and Saturday, December 4th from 5pm - 8:30pm. The Christmas tree lighting will be on Friday night at 6pm.

If it's anything like past years, there will be plenty of holiday fun and photo ops. You won't be able to miss the tons of holiday lights. Santa will be there for a "touchless" visit. There will be a petting zoo, ice skating, fire pits, hot chocolate, Mrs. Claus's Holiday Boutique, reindeer food making, and more. Oh, and hopefully, the Wonderland Express Train will be running. Toot toot.

The article says there will still be a drive thru this year as well.

Chris Rollins/Kuser Park 2020

Due to the pandemic, last year's celebration was limited to a drive thru in Kuser Park. You could see the mansion all lit up for Christmas, along with some other holiday light displays. My husband and I took the kids. It was cute, but, it left me longing for the traditional Winter Wonderland. I'm sure I was not alone.

Chris Rollins

Unfortunately, there won't be any Christmas tours of the mansion again this year and the NJ Model Railroad Display will not be open to the public. Darn. Hopefully, everything will be open again for 2022.

Kuser Mansion is located at 390 NewKirk Avenue in Hamilton Township.

Don't miss this fun, free event.

Happy holidays.

LOOK: See what Christmas was like the year you were born