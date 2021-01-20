You Can Buy a Tiny House at Home Depot for Less than $13,000

I was just scrolling through Facebook the other day and I came across someone who shared a post from the Home Junkie Facebook Page. I had never seen this page before, but I really liked the post. The post said, you can buy a tiny shed house from Home Depot. So of course I had to click and find if it was legit and it is! On Home Depot.com, you will find a Tuff Shed Tiny House that you can buy for $12,629. If you don't have that kind of money upfront, the monthly payments would only about $252 a month. I'm not sure if you have to put a down payment or anything like that, but I do know, that's a pretty sweet deal. That is just the starting price, I'm sure you'll have to pay extra to get everything installed inside, but hey, if you live in New Jersey, you know how expensive houses are. Maybe you can buy a small lot to build this on, or find a friend or family member that will let you live on their land. It could be cool.

I LOVE almost everything on HGTV, but I was extra obsessed with Tiny House Hunters. The whole concept intrigued me. People on the show wanted to live in this tiny space, with just the essentials and not much else. Some people even had kids and dogs live in these tiny houses, which were sometimes as little as 100 square feet. Some houses were even on trailers, so you could park your house somewhere and then attach it to a truck and move it somewhere else. I mean, I think that would be cool if you're able to work remotely or from home and don't have to drive to work every day. I have so much crap, I think downsizing THAT much would very hard for me and my family. We live in a nice size house and I think we'll stay that way for a while. Although, no mortgage sounds so amazing and having way less bills does too, I think people who live in these tiny houses may be onto something.