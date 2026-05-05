You may be in luck if you're still looking to book a cheap flight out of Atlantic City airport.

Travelers were discouraged after Spirit Airlines officially shut down operations on Saturday (May 2, 2026), thinking that was the end of good deals on flights from the convenient South Jersey airport. Now, there's a new option, according to the Cherry Hill Courier Post.

Breeze Airways is adding flights at Atlantic City International Airport

The same day Spirit announced its shutdown, Atlantic City Airport announced another budget airline, Breeze Airways, will be adding wallet-friendly flights from Atlantic City.

READ MORE: This Jersey Shore ice cream shop named among best in U.S.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Breeze Airways, known for providing “nonstop service between underserved routes across the U.S. at affordable fares,” will start to offer flights to some popular vacation spots.

There are four new routes that you can book now:

Get our free mobile app

Orlando, Florida

Non-stop flights start at $89 one way. There will be daily flights starting July 3. This could save you some money on your family's trip to Disney World.

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Non-stop flights start at $49 one way. Flights will depart every Thursday and Sunday starting October 22.

READ MORE: These are the 10 safest towns in New Jersey. Is yours on the list?

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Fort Myers, Florida

Non-stop flights start at $89 one way. Flights will be on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays starting October 22.

West Palm Beach, Florida

Non-stop flights start at $89 one way. Flights will be on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays starting December 17.

The prices above are introductory and are only guaranteed if you book your flights before May 11. Don't miss out on these great deals. Click here to book your flights.

Breeze Airways started flying out of Atlantic City Airport in January

Breeze Airways is new to Atlantic City International Airport. Their partnership just began in January. Besides the new flights I just told you about, Breeze will begin flying from Atlantic City to Charleston, South Carolina, this week. More flights to other destinations will be added this summer. For more information, click here.

5 Major Airlines Forced to Increase Their Baggage Fees Due to Rising Jet Fuel Costs Here are the five major airlines increasing their baggage fees as of April 2026. Gallery Credit: Chris Cardenas