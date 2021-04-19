You Can Now Get Over the Counter Covid-19 Tests at CVS

The Patch reports, CVS just announced that they will now sell at home COVID-19 testing kits in their stores across the country. The testing kits can be purchased without a prescription and without COVID-19 symptoms. The at home COVID-19 collect kits that are available online that I see right now are the Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kit, and the Abbott BinaxNOW COVID-19 Antigen Self Test. These tests all vary in price and are not covered by insurance. There are most likely more tests available in stores, which I'm sure you can ask the pharmacist at your local CVS. More tests will be available by the end of the week. So if you're interested, it's best to keep checking back with your local CVS Pharmacy and online as well.

I remember about a month ago, right before I got my second COVID vaccine, we had a coworker that tested positive and it was a coworker that I had worked close with. Whenever we were around each other we wore masks but I was still very concerned. My husband was at work already and I was alone with my son Nathan, so I wasn't able to go and get a COVID test anywhere. Plus, I need to get the saliva test because of my nasal passageways and the problems I have with them. So, I got extremely nervous and after speaking with my doctor, she told me to just monitor myself and see if any symptoms come up. None did and I am fully vaccinated and very happy that nothing became of the possible exposure. I am also extremely happy that I am fully vaccinated, but do think I will be buying an at home Covid test just to have in my house.

Restaurants Hiring in Mercer County

Unemployment rates have gone down for the first time since the pandemic, but there are still a lot of people looking for jobs. As more and more people get vaccinated and state restrictions are being lifted, people are going out more, especially to restaurants. My family and I did some outdoor dining a few weeks ago on a nice night and the restaurant was slammed. I feel like they were not prepared for the rush that came in. I see signs on so many windows that say "Help Wanted" or "Now Hiring" and I wanted to highlight a few of those restaurants if you or anyone you know if looking for a job.
