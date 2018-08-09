You Can Now Pick Up Your Groceries at Whole Foods in 30 Minutes!

Being a Prime Member has it's perks! I know Chris Rollins is a member and she loves it! I have to say that I am not, but I may become one after their announcement yesterday! They announced that if you use the Prime App, and you're a Prime Member, you can pickup your groceries from Whole Foods in just half an hour! So all you have to do is wait 30 minutes and your groceries are ready to be picked up! They are starting to roll it out in California and Virginia but expanding to other cities soon!

I think this will be extremely popular with people who are always on the go and rarely have time to grocery shop, like me!