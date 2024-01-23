It's so hard to save any money these days.

It seems like the prices of everything have skyrocketed, from services to gas for our vehicles to travel to groceries.

I'm spending so much more than I used to at the grocery store. My once-a-week trip for my family of four has gone from about $150 per week to about $280. It's crazy...and I don't even shop at one of the most overpriced grocery stores around.

Delish put out a list of grocery stores that you may want to stay out of if you're looking to save some money on your grocery bill.

The Most Overpriced Grocery Stores in America list includes Acme Markets.

There are quite a few Acme locations in Pennsylvania...51 to be exact.

I wouldn't have guessed that at all. I've never thought of Acme as overpriced or a store that caters to the affluent, like Whole Foods (which also made the list). For me, Acme is just a "last-minute" store. I just pick up things that I need at the last minute, so I've never really felt the high prices.

Delish says, "If you live in the Mid-Atlantic and have ever shopped at Acme, it shouldn't be surprising that it made this list. It's been in operation for over 130 years and remains one of the most popular chains in Delaware, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. It's also one of the most expensive. According to a 2022 study of Delaware Valley grocery stores by Consumers' Checkbook, Acme's prices were among the highest in the area - and their product quality was among the lowest."

Click here to find out the other stores that made the Most Overpriced Grocery Stores in America.

