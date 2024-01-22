Most Overpriced Grocery Store in America Has 26 Locations in NJ
If you're goal is not to spend too much money while grocery shopping, there are a few stores in New Jersey to steer clear of.
I don't know about you, but I can't leave the grocery store these days without spending at least $150 - $200 a week for my family of four. Ugh. Prices of groceries have gone way up over the past few years.
New Jersey is home to one of the most overpriced grocery stores in America
This may be no surprise to you but New Jersey is home to one of the most overpriced grocery stores in the United States.
There are 26 locations of this store throughout the Garden State, including one in Princeton.
It's Whole Foods.
Delish put together this list of the Most Overpriced Grocery Stores in America.
These Are 26 of the Most Overpriced Grocery Stores in New Jersey
Whole Foods has 26 stores in New Jersey, here's where they are:
- Cherry Hill
- Marlton
- Princeton
- Bridgewater
- Marlboro
- Metuchen
- Spring Lake Wall
- Morristown
- Clark
- Rose City (Madison, NJ)
- Middletown
- Millburn - Union
- Parsippany
- West Orange
- Newark
- Montclair
- Wayne
- Jersey City
- Weehawken
- Ridgewood
- Paramus
- Edgewater
- Woodcliff Lake
- Closter
In fact, here's what Delish said about Whole Foods:
Whole Foods often referred to as "Whole Paycheck"
"There's a reason why Whole Foods is often referred to as 'Whole Paycheck.' Since being founded in 1980, Whole Foods has earned a reputation for one of the most overpriced grocery stores in the country. It's faced scandal after scandal, from selling a bottle of water with three stalks of asparagus for $6, to their former CEO blaming America's obesity crisis on 'making poor choices and ignorance.'"
I shop at Whole Foods for some things because my husband is lactose intolerant. The store carries a variety of foods for people with food allergies and sensitivities but they're all expensive.
Amazon Bought Whole Foods in 2017
When Amazon bought Whole Foods back in 2017, I was hopeful that the prices would decrease and become more affordable to the middle class.
Prices did come down a little, but for the most part it's still out of reach for many people.
Besides Whole Foods, Acme is also on the list of the most overpriced grocery stores in the U.S. There are 70 Acme locations in New Jersey.
To see the entire list, click here.
