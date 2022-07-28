If you love any excuse to take pictures in a field of sunflowers, this is the kind of event that you’re not going to want to miss out on.

Shady Brook Farm is known for so many unique and family-friendly events, but the next two weeks have their most instagramable event of the year, and you will certainly want to be there. It’s that time of the year and the Shady Brook Farm annual Sunflower picking event is back in action and better than ever.

I’ve seen so many pictures of their field of sunflowers and have been dying for an excuse to go out and get some to make my house happy and cherry.

There are going to be scenic rides of the hayrides that take you all throughout the sunflower field that will show you the best options to make beautiful bouquets to bring home and brighten up your life.

Not only can you pick your own sunflowers by hand, but you’ll also be able to get out and take the most stunning pictures in the field that will for sure be worthy of your social media.

Plus, there’s loads of live music, food, drinks, and kid-friendly activities. I used to go to Shady Brook Farm all the time as a kid and all of their events are always so wholesome and family-friendly.

Plus, they always go all out to make your experience memorable so I’m excited for this event overall!

Each day of the festival has a different band playing which is such a cool experience if you’re into live music!

The Sunflower Festival is kicking off on August 6th at Shady Brook Farms starting at 12 pm and wrapping up at 4 pm. You can buy your tickets online here! Shady Brook Farms is located at 931 Stony Hill Rd, Yardley, PA, 19067.

Stunning! Look Inside The Arthaus Philadelphia's Penthouse Located on the 43 and 44th floors, the penthouse of Philadelphia's most unique (and brand new) architectural masterpiece is located in the heart of Center City. The Penthouse for this brand new building just hit the market with a price tag of $15 million.