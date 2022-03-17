You may bump into Pete Davidson filming in NJ

As if we haven’t seen enough of Pete Davidson on social media or in the news the past couple of weeks, New Jerseyans are now seeing him live and in person.

He was recently spotted in Morris County covered with blood, and no, this had nothing to do with Kanye West.

The young actor is currently working on a Miramax horror film entitled “The Home,” which takes place in a retirement home. The set is located in Denville at Saint Francis Residential Community, a nursing home that closed almost a year ago.

There is no word on when the movie is going to be released, but it seems as though the actor will be spending an increasing amount of time in the state of New Jersey until they have wrapped up the film.

This is not the first time the SNL star has filmed in New Jersey, as he spent some time at Six Flags this past summer filming with Kaley Cuoco for the movie “Meet Cute,” and has also had many comedic performances in the area. Davidson and John Mulaney also toured around New Jersey in 2019 for a show entitled, “Sundays with Pete & John.”

Love or hate Pete Davidson, he has served as a voice for many by having candid conversations about his mental health and being very open with his fans about that and other topics a lot of people wouldn’t feel comfortable discussing.

If you are unfamiliar with Pete Davidson, his movie “The King of Staten Island” is a pretty fantastic introduction. The movie is a semi-autobiographical film and received plenty of praise.

Who knows? Maybe your next grocery store run in Denville may turn into a celebrity sighting.

