New Jersey cancer patient gets surprise from his favorite wrestler

There’s a wonderful organization called “Dream Factory of the Jersey Shore” and they make dreams of chronically ill children come true. I saw a story in the Asbury Park Press about one of the dreams they made come true and it happened in Howell

There’s a young man named Andrew Sirleaf who has been battling leukemia since 2018, when he was 3. Like a lot of little boys, Andrew loves professional wrestling, especially the WWE; his favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns, who has also been battling leukemia.

The people from the Dream Factory arranged for Reigns to record a video message just for Andrew. In it, Reigns says that he wants to check in and make sure that Andrew is doing OK, and then he drops the bombshell: Andrew and his family are to be the guests of Reigns at WrestleMania 38 in Texas, Apr. 2-3! What an amazing surprise for a young wrestling fan.

Andrew’s mom, April, told APP.com that this was a perfect gift for the boy.

Hats off to the Dream Factory of the Jersey Shore for making this happen! Here’s more about them:

Dream Factory of the Jersey Shore (DFJS) is an all-volunteer organization that provides dreams to chronically & critically ill children between the ages of 3 and 18. DFJS relies on fundraising events and donations to fulfill the dreams of these children, which average between $3,000 to $6,000. We are proud to say that 96% percent of all money raised is used to fund the dreams of these children. This has been recognized by Charity Navigator, when they ranked our organization as a four-star charity.

If you want to get involved with the Dream Factory, start here.

