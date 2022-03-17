UPDATE: St. Patrick’s Day Parade IS ON Saturday in Hamilton, NJ

You're going to love this news. In case you've been wondering, a decision was just made that the St. Patrick's Day Parade in Hamilton Township (Mercer County) WILL BE HAPPENING this Saturday, March 19th. Yay.

You were probably watching the weather like I was but, the Parade Coordinator, Susan McNamara, just posted on Facebook that the weather is expected to be ok during the parade times (1pm - 4pm). Soooo, get ready to have some fun. Everyone's a little Irish for the Hamilton St. Patrick's Day Parade, right? Lol.

The parade was supposed to be last weekend but the weather was terrible (remember, it snowed), so it was postponed until this weekend.

After being canceled for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mercer Street and Nottingham Way will be filled once again with everything green...bands, floats, bagpipes, and much, much more. It will step off at 12:30 pm from the Nottingham Firehouse.

Hamiltonian, Jerry Sheridan, will finally get his chance to be the Grand Marshal, a role he was picked for back in 2020 before the pandemic began. Sheridan has served on the parade committee for over 20 years.

Steinert graduate, Nicole Brown, will finally get to be Miss St. Patrick. She was also selected 2 years ago, before the cancellations.

