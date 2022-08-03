You May Have Been Overcharged by EZ Pass in NJ

Check you bills. You may have been accidentally overcharged by EZ Pass in the Trenton area, according to News 12 New Jersey.

This isn't something you hear about all the time.

If you drove over the Trenton - Morrisville Toll Bridge (Route 1), in the right "EZ Pass Only" lane anytime this year, from February until early July, you may have been charged $9 instead of the normal $1.25.

A damaged EZ Pass reader is to blame for a pretty big mistake. The right "EZ Pass Only" lane was the one affected (the 2nd from the left). Of course, that's the lane I use all the time. Ugh.

Whoa. That can really add up if you're a daily commuter or make frequent shopping trips to the Oxford Valley area, like I do.

I hate to admit this, but, I rarely look over my monthly statement. I'll be checking my account when I get home.

Don't worry if you were overcharged. Call the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission for a full refund. Their toll-free customer service number is 1-800-363-0049.

You can also email them at CSC@drjtbc.org.

