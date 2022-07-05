You Need To Put New Jersey’s Best Italian Restaurant On Your Bucket List

Our love affair with Italian food in New Jersey is like nothing else in the state. There are passionate opinions in every corner of the state.

Everyone has an opinion on which Italian restaurant is the Garden State's beast, and even the experts are torn on this one.

Despite all the controversy, one website has moved one Italian restaurant to the top of the line in New Jersey.

It's a bold move by anyone to name the best anything, but when it comes to Italian restaurants, the stakes get a lot higher.

We all want to know what it is because we want to put it on our own bucket list, and we want to be able to decide for ourselves just how good it is, right?

So we turn to the folks at 24/7 Wall St. to get their opinion. Now we can let the good-hearted controversy begin.

Here's the big question. Have you ever been to Cafe 2825 in Jersey City? If you haven't, this article says you haven't been to the best Italian restaurant in New Jersey.

This amazing Italian restaurant is located at 2825 Atlantic Ave. in Atlantic City, and it has been getting rave reviews for years.

Any restaurant that has a pasta dish called "Grandma" on the menu is alright with me. But this isn't just any restaurant.

When you get to try this Italian restaurant gem, make sure you order the "Sunday Grave" entree. How could you possibly go wrong? Point your car toward AC and mark this place off your bucket list.

We Have No Shortage Of Great New Jersey Italian Restaurants

