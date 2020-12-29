Your $600 Stimulus Check Could Arrive In Your Account Tonight

The United States Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the $600 stimulus payments that Congress passed could arrive in your account tonight.

Mnuchin says that the Department of Treasury delivered a payment to the Federal Reserve for the Economic Impact Payments to begin immediately.

“These payments may begin to arrive in some accounts by direct deposit as early as tonight and will continue into next week,” Mnuchin tweeted just before 6 pm ET Tuesday evening.

The rollout is likely to take a bit of time, but you may see the good news pretty quickly.

Individuals are eligible to receive $600, with couples eligible to receive $1,200 under the approval.

"The size of your stimulus check is based on your adjusted gross income (which is your total income minus adjustments like standard or itemized deductions). Adults with AGIs up to $75,000 per year and couples earning up to $150,000 per year will receive $600 per person," Forbes reports.

You'll be able to track the status of your payment by next week on the IRS website. You can click here to learn more.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump's push for bigger relief checks totaling $2,000 stalled out in the United States Senate early in the day. The United States House approved the measure on Monday evening, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked a swift vote proposed by Democrats Tuesday afternoon.

Republican senators are deeply split over new spending. The GOP leader signaled an alternative approach — linking Trump's demand for aid with restrictions the president wants on tech companies. McConnell says the Senate will “begin a process” to address the issues. But the next steps are highly uncertain.

A number of GOP senators now want the checks, too. On Tuesday, two Georgia Republican senators in runoff elections on Jan. 5, David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, said they support Trump's plan.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.