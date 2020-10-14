Yuengling Releases Chocolate Porter Beer With Hershey

One thing many people would like to do is become some sort of beer connoisseur and actually get paid for it. Since that isn't an option for many jobs like that we just have to buy beers and try them at home.

It was stated on FOX 29 that Yuengling has put out a new beer with Hershey Chocolate. We also learned that this is the first time that Yuengling has ever done anything like this. The new Yuengling beer with Hershey chocolate is a porter beer. It is called the Yuengling Hershey Chocolate Porter.

One of the creators of the Yuengling Hershey Chocolate Porter told FOX 29 that the beer is a perfect mix of chocolate and Yuengling and "it is not overpowering."

One thing that I look for when I taste a beer for the first time is the percentage of Alcohol by Volume. According to FOX 29, the Yuengling Hershey Chocolate Porter contains around 4.7% alcohol by volume. That is not considered a low beer but definitely can enjoy a few if neither the chocolate nor the Yuengling taste is overpowering.

FOX 29 also mentioned that the Yuengling Hershey Chocolate Porter pairs well with dessert. That is interesting because I never really combine my beer and my dessert. Never a good mix.

This is not the first time that the Yuengling Hershey Chocolate Porter is released but it is the first time that it is bottled. FOX 29 reported that the first time the Yuengling Hershey Chocolate Porter was released it was only in draft.