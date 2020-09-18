Hershey Has a Website to Determine Safe Trick or Treating

Hershey wants to make sure if you do decide to go out trick or treating this year with your kids, you can put your mind at ease. Usually people stick to the same areas every year when they trick or treat, but if you have recently moved or are thinking about venturing out to a new area, there's a map that will help you determine which areas to go to based on how many coronavirus cases there are. Fox News reports, you just go to Halloween2020.org, put in your state, then click on your county and it will display the risk of going trick or treating in that area. These numbers will change as the coronavirus cases do. It also suggests certain activities like trunk or treating, or smaller outdoor parties for specific areas as well.

I've gotta admit, I've been a little sad lately because I feel like my son is going to miss out on some things due to the coronavirus pandemic. He's only 8 months old now and will be celebrating his first Halloween in a little over a month, but now with trick or treating frowned upon in many communities, I wasn't sure if we were going to be able to bring him around our block trick or treating. But now, thanks to Hershey, I'll feel a lot better bringing him around because I can check the areas we'd be going in. I also feel neighbors will be safe as far as handing out candy as well. This makes me hopeful he might actually have a good Halloween.

For more info, check out this article from Fox News. To check out how safe your neighborhood is, click here.