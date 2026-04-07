Wow. After financial struggles, declaring Chapter 7 bankruptcy, and closing the rest of its remaining locations back in September of 2025, Iron Hill Brewery will be reopening five locations in a surprising move, according to 6 ABC. Fans of the brewery are excited to head back to their favorite spot.

Iron Hill Brewery was forced to declare bankruptcy after the pandemic

The Iron Hill chain was successful, so it quickly expanded, opening more locations. After the COVID-19 pandemic shook up the restaurant business, the expansion became difficult to keep profitable.

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Iron Hill Brewery is reopening five locations with a new investor group

It's been less than a year since Iron Hill Brewery declared bankruptcy. Mark Edelson, one of the founders of the chain, is among a group of investors behind the comeback. The new ownership group is excited to see the brand thrive once again. They were able to buy back the brand and five locations after other locations and assets were sold off.

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"We can be more focused in a smaller number of restaurants and really pay attention to the things that made us great: the food, the beer, and the service," Edelson said. "There are so many people excited to come back because of their love of the brand," Edelson continued.

The five Iron Hill Brewery locations reopening are in Pennsylvania and Delaware

The five Iron Hill Brewery locations that are preparing to reopen are in:

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Huntingdon Valley

Hershey

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Center City, Philadelphia

Lancaster

Wilmington, Delaware

The timing is perfect, with the Philadelphia area expected to welcome thousands of visitors for America's 250th celebrations happening this summer. Many of the employees who lost their jobs last year at Iron Hill are expected to come back. The five new locations opening will employ about 400 people.

The first Iron Hill Brewery to reopen will be the Center City location, with the other four to follow in the near future. To read more, click here.