Welp! There's another business down at The Promenade in Marlton.

According to Facebook community page "A View From Evesham", Zoë's Kitchen in Marlton (500 Rte 73 S Ste B-7), which had been operating inside the The Promenade Sagemore shopping center, has permanently closed its doors after 9 years in business.

Get our free mobile app

According to the post, their last day serving fresh, Mediterranean-style food at this location was October 14. This isn't an usual thing, actually. Zoës Kitchen locations have been closing many locations, many of them being replaced with Cava.

It had a prominent spot in the shopping square, as you can see!

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

This comes at sad news to most who commented on the post:

"Bummer. I've tried Cava and liked Zoe's a lot more," said one Facebook user.

"Aw man they were the best! I used to go all the time for lunch when I worked in the promenade!" said another

"So sad!! They had such great family dinner packages with healthy grilled kabobs and veggies!"

"The rent there is astronomical. Sorry to see any business close their doors," speculated this user.

The Promenade has been a popular, upscale Marlton shopping center for years, but anyone who's been around a while knows that it's basically been a rotating door for different shops and restaurants coming and going throughout the years. I personally used to live 5 minutes away, but now every time I get over there, I'm surprised to see that something has either come or gone. I, for one, was bummed when I found out that the B.Good restaurant had closed a while ago. I miss the Coldstone Creamery that used to be here too!

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Are you sad to see Zoës go? What would you like to see take its place? Let us know in the comments!

NJ Restaurants Featured on The Food Network That Are Now CLOSED I did a little research and found out that these once "seen on tv" restaurants aren't open anymore.