Latest from WPST.com
Free Movies On The Beach Every Thursday In Belmar, NJ Starting Mid July
Summer movies on the beach have to be so much fun. Belmar Beach will be offering free Movies on the Beach every Thursday from July 15 through August 19.
EeE
Report: Blake Shelton + Gwen Stefani Filed for a Marriage License
According to a report, the wedding will take place at his Oklahoma ranch this weerkend.
Billy Dukes
BREAKING: Tornado Warning Issued for Bucks County in PA; Burlington and Mercer Counties in…
A tornado warning has been issued for much of our area, as of 5:00 pm Wednesday.
Joe
We’re Playing the 94 Hottest Songs of Summer All Fourth of July Weekend Long
Keep listening as we'll be playing the 94 hottest songs of summer all Fourth of July weekend on Your Number One Hit Music Station, 94.5 PST.
Joe
Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued for Bucks County, PA; Strong Storms Are Approaching
The National Weather Service just issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for much of Southeastern, PA, including Bucks County, PA.
Joe
You Can Get Your Own Personal Lake if You Buy This Doylestown, PA House
This 10.09-acre house for sale in Doylestown comes with a pool, hot tub, and your own personal lake.
EeE
NJ gas prices for July 4 weekend are highest since 2014
Prices may continue to drift higher for weeks.
Dino Flammia
Kim Kardashian Blasted for Wearing ‘Ovary Cutouts’ Dress to Holy Vatican City
Did Kim ignore the dress code?
Jacklyn Krol
Winning $50K Powerball Lottery Ticket Sold at Atlantic City, NJ Food Store
Thanks to a winning Powerball ticket, someone in South Jersey will now have a lot of extra cash to start the big 4th of July weekend with a bang!
Gary Guida
The Clarksville Road Closure in West Windsor is Killing Me
The construction project is supposed to wrap up in a few days and I could not be happier.
Tiffany
L.E.A.D. Fest at Mercer County Park Opening Postponed Until Tomorrow
Severe storms may hit our area today.
Chris Rollins
Iggy Azalea Defends Britney Spears, Claims Jamie Spears Made Her Sign NDA
"I personally witnessed the same behavior Britney detailed in regards to her father..."
Jacklyn Krol
Tonight’s Fireworks at Rider University Postponed
The forecasted bad weather is to blame.
Chris Rollins
So what Fireworks Are Legal In Jersey?
Some low-tech fireworks are legal here, but the State Police is reminding you the more powerful ones that are available in states like Pennsylvania cannot be purchased there and brought here
David Matthau
Win a Pop In For Your Workplace from 94.5 PST
Just tell us where you're listening to PST at work, and we'll deliver some sweet treats from House of Cupcakes in Princeton, East Brunswick, and Clifton.
Joe
