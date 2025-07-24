Hey girls, soon you'll have another clothing store to pick from at Freehold Raceway Mall, according to the Asbury Park Press.

New clothing store for young women coming to Freehold Raceway Mall

It will only be the second location of the trendy fashion retailer in all of New Jersey, making it something new and exciting in the area. The first store in the Garden State is in the Cherry Hill Mall. That location opened back in April.

READ MORE: Freehold restaurant celebrating its 104th anniversary

Dry Goods has clothes, shoes, jewelry, and accessories

It's Dry Goods. Have you heard of it?

Dry Goods is a fairly new retailer, opening its first store in 2010 in Illinois. Besides trendy clothing for young women, it also has shoes, jewelry, and accessories.

It will be where Vintage Planet once was on the lower level & open this fall

Get our free mobile app

You'll be able to find it on the lower level of the mall where Vintage Planet used to be. It's due to open sometime this fall.

This will be a great new addition to the already popular mall. A spokesperson for the mall said on LinkedIn, "We're honored they've selected our center as their new stop (in New Jersey), joining our growing mix of fashion, dining, and lifestyle brands."

READ MORE: What's next for Freehold Raceway Park?

There are two future Dry Goods locations planned for this year. One will be in Pennsylvania and the other in Virginia, making 88 Dry Goods locations in 24 states, according to the article.

Also coming soon to Freehold Raceway Mall is J.Crew Factory store and Warby Parker.

For more information, click here.

13 Retro Brands Quietly Making Big Comebacks Some familiar names from your childhood are ready to come back into your life. From video games to soda, here are a few notable brands you can expect to have huge returns this year. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll