There’s nothing like getting a group of friends together on the weekends or just grabbing your partner to go out for a nice drink. Order a few cocktails and some appetizers, and you’re set for a fun night. Don’t get me wrong, I love my fair share of relaxed nights at dive bars.

A cheap mixed drink and some French fries are always such a great way to spend a night; however, sometimes you want to mix it up for something a little more upscale. Maybe a good martini or a perfectly mixed mojito.

There’s a difference between going out for canned drinks and then going out for cocktails. I feel like as I get older, cocktails are more the route I go to because they’re fun, exciting, and nowadays, there are so many options to choose from. The other day I went out with friends and got a Peperoncino martini.

A literal spicy pepper martini, and I have to say, it was amazing. It was at a spot in Asbury Park, and I swear different bars are just getting more and more creative with their drink menus now.

New Jersey's Most Expensive Cocktail Recipe

If you’re looking for an upscale drink and to try the most expensive cocktail in the state of New Jersey, this is where you need to go. According to NorthJersey.com, the Billionaire Cocktail at Le Malt is the most expensive cocktail in the state.

The restaurant is located in Colonia, New Jersey and it’s described as a luxurious lounge and bar. The drink itself is called the Billionaire Cocktail, and it costs $350 per 7-ounce drink. It’s served in a plaid crystal Tiffany martini glass.

The drink is a combination of Hennessy Paradis Cognac, Grand Marnier Cuvee 1880 which is worth $150 per shot, Moet & Chandon Imperial, Moonshine and edible 23 karat gold flakes.

Would you give this drink a try? I would if it were on someone else’s tab.

