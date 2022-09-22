Are you the big winner? NJ Lottery officials have announced that Wegmans on Nassau Park Blvd. in Mercer County just sold a winning lottery ticket, and it was a big one.

The winning ticket was for the New Jersey lottery game, Mega Millions. It was one of two tickets for a third-tier prize worth $10,000. Whoa. The other winning ticket was sold in Summit, NJ (Union County).

Get our free mobile app

Check your tickets. The winning ticket matched 4 out of the 5 white balls and the Gold Mega Ball in Tuesday's drawing (September 20th). I don't know what any of this means...I don't play the lottery, but, if you do, I'm sure this makes sense to you. Lol.

The winning numbers were 9, 21, 28, 30, 52. The Gold Mega Ball was 10 and the Megaplier Multiplyter was 5.

What would you do with $10,000? That could certainly help pay your bills. You could also go on vacation to Hawaii or wherever else you've been dreaming about.

Get your tickets. The Mega Millions jackpot is now up to $301 million. The next drawing will be Friday, September 23rd at 11pm.

Good luck.

This $1.5M Ultra-Modernized 1950s Home Just Hit The Market in Princeton NJ This 70 year old house may be the most modern thing you see today!

12 Best Pizza Spots in Mercer County, NJ From Ewing to Princeton, these are the most fan-loved pizza places throughout the county.

8 Places to Get Amazing Apple Cider Donuts in Central Jersey Sink your teeth into these hot, fresh apple cider donuts this fall!

15 Facts You Didn't Know About New Jersey There's plenty of history in the Garden State that New Jerseyans don't know about! Here are some things you may have not heard about NJ