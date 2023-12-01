Exciting news Yardley. Wegmans has set an opening date for its newest location. Get ready to shop.

Well, you're going to have to wait a little while longer, but it'll be worth the wait.

Remember this date. The new 88,000-square-foot store on Stony Hill Road will be opening on March 20, 2024 at 9am.

The store's regular hours will be 6am - midnight, 7 days a week.

The manager of new store construction, Jeff Gashlin, says everything is on schedule.

If you're thinking it will be exactly like the Princeton store, you're wrong. The new Yardley store will have some different, cool features.

There will be less "traditional" registers and more self-checkout lanes, by customer request. The Yardley store's Cafe will seat 156 people including 30 seats outside. The bakery will be divided into two different sections. There will also be a temperature and humidity-controlled "fine wine room" and a Sushi Pod, according to Philadelphia Business Journal.

Get our free mobile app

This new Yardley location will be the 2nd Bucks County location. The first Bucks County store is off Route 611 in Warrington.

If you want to check out everything Wegmans has to offer, click here.

This new Wegmans store is part of a big development project in that area. Two hundred apartments are being built in nine different buildings. The complex will include a pool and clubhouse. There will also be seven buildings for businesses. Firebirds Wood Fired Grill will have its first Bucks County location there.

Don't worry, the Patch article states the historic farmhouse and barn on that property are being preserved and repurposed.

To read more, click here.

LOOK: Cities with the most expensive homes in Pennsylvania Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Pennsylvania using data from Zillow. Gallery Credit: Stacker