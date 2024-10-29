Whoa. Exciting news in Mercer County.

Someone is the lucky winner of $1 million from a New Jersey Lottery scratch-off ticket.

The ticket was sold at a Hamilton Wawa on Thursday, October 24, according to the NJ Lottery, whose District Office is on Brunswick Pike in Lawrence Township.

When I heard the news I couldn't believe it. I was just in that Wawa, although, it was to pick up an iced coffee and a Sizzli breakfast sandwich.

The winning ticket was sold at the newer Wawa on Flock Road (51 Flock Road) and Quakerbridge Road.

It was a $20 Platinum Scratch-Off ticket.

This is a newer scratch-off game that just debuted in February.

There are only three top prizes available...well, now only 2 are left.

I wish I was in the store when the winner scratched that ticket. I'm sure there was a very happy scene. I would have screamed.

The winner revealed to the NJ Lottery that they don't always pick the same scratch-off ticket, they pick whichever catches their eye each time.

On this lucky day, the Platinum game caught their eye.

“When I first saw what I won, I thought, ‘Okay, maybe $10,000? That’s great!’ But then I realized it was $1 million,” the winner said.

Do you think $1 million would change your life?

The winner clearly understands that they need to be careful with such a big amount of money. “Money goes fast, so you have to be careful,” they also said in a statement.

I bet more people are going to that Wawa on Flock Road now, hoping they're the next jackpot winner.

Hey, maybe you'll get lucky too, you've got to play in order to win.

