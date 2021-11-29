It’s The 12 Days of Chris-mas with Chris & The Crew on 94.5 PST

94.5 PST's Chris & the Crew are celebrating the 12 Days of Chris-mas with you.

For 12 days we're hooking you up with everything from department store shopping sprees and jewelry store bling to amusement park passes and getaways to Atlantic City!

The 12 Days of Chris-mas starts this Thursday morning at 7:30!

To enter, just give us your phone number below. Chris & the Crew may call you! But to win, all you need to do is answer the phone by singing the "12 Days of Christmas."

If you do, we'll reach under the tree to find that day's special present.

Get our free mobile app

Thanks to our sponsor: Mrs. G Appliances: Mrs. G - Life... Better.

Get ready because the winning starts THIS THURSDAY from Your #1 Hit Music Station, 94.5 PST!

Click here for contest rules. Good luck from Your #1 Hit Music Station, 94.5 PST.

