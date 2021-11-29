It’s The 12 Days of Chris-mas with Chris & The Crew on 94.5 PST

Ryan McVay

94.5 PST's Chris & the Crew are celebrating the 12 Days of Chris-mas with you.

For 12 days we're hooking you up with everything from department store shopping sprees and jewelry store bling to amusement park passes and getaways to Atlantic City!

The 12 Days of Chris-mas starts this Thursday morning at 7:30!

To enter, just give us your phone number below. Chris & the Crew may call you! But to win, all you need to do is answer the phone by singing the "12 Days of Christmas."

If you do, we'll reach under the tree to find that day's special present.

Get our free mobile app

Thanks to our sponsor: Mrs. G Appliances: Mrs. G - Life... Better.

Get ready because the winning starts THIS THURSDAY from Your #1 Hit Music Station, 94.5 PST!

Click here for contest rules. Good luck from Your #1 Hit Music Station, 94.5 PST.

Check Out the Best-Selling Album From the Year You Graduated High School

Do you remember the top album from the year you graduated high school? Stacker analyzed Billboard data to determine just that, looking at the best-selling album from every year going all the way back to 1956. Sales data is included only from 1992 onward when Nielsen's SoundScan began gathering computerized figures.

Going in chronological order from 1956 to 2020, we present the best-selling album from the year you graduated high school.
Filed Under: Christmas 2021, Dua Lipa, featured, newsletter, VIP, win stuff
Categories: Articles, Contests
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top