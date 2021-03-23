12th Annual Newtown Beerfest Happening This September

Good weather and beers is all we are asking for right now. We can all agree that we are tired of the cold already. Summer needs to be here already with all the good weather and fun activities.

Speaking of beers and good weather it seems like the Newtown Beerfest is hoping to get keep the summer going into September. In a Facebook "save the date" post it was made known to the public that the Newtown Beerfest 12th Annual will happen on Saturday, September 18th.

It was stated in the Facebook post that at the Newtown Beerfest you will get a chance to enjoy "unique brews, beer tasting seminars, live tunes, tasty eats from local restaurants and good old fashioned companionship."

The Facebook post shared that the Newtown Beerfest will happen at The Stocking Works located at 410 S State St, Newtown, PA.

Newtown Beerfest will take place from 12:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

We are not sure how many breweries will be at the Newtown Beerfest but we did find out that "breweries from all over head to Bucks County" so that everyone gets to enjoy some new beers.

Tickets for the event are not on sale yet. On the Newtown Beerfest website, it says to "please check back in the Spring of 2021 for ticket sales."This event is a 21 and over event which will happen rain or shine, according to the Newtown Beerfest website.

NOTE: 94.5 PST is not associated with this event in an official capacity. Please contact the event organizers directly for more details.