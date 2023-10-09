The big event is ALMOST here. The 1975 will bring their Still... at their very best tour to the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Friday, November 10, 2023.

The tour, which is described as being "live on stage in show and concert" is highly anticipated for fans across the region who will be attending the show.

It's already sold out so you know excitement is high for this concert!

Since the concerts have been living up to the hype, it's safe to say that we cannot wait for Sam to arrive in the City of Brotherly Love. From setlist to parking to opening acts, we put together a list of EVERYTHING you need to know ahead of the show:

What time is The 1975 Concert in Philadelphia?

The "show" begins at 7:30 p.m., according to arena officials at the Wells Fargo Center.

However, we have more insights on the exact set times posted below.

Is There An Opening Act for the 1975 Concert in Philadelphia at the Wells Fargo Center?

It does not appear as if there's an opening act on the tour.

What Time Will the 1975 Perform at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia?

We've dug into the set times from some of bands stops earlier on this tour, and they appear to have taken to the stage around 8:30-8:35 p.m. each night so far.

Trust us though, if you're hanging out at the Wells Fargo concession stands or pregaming at Xfinity Live! before the show, don't push it too close.

It's probably best to be in your seat no later than 8:15 p.m. You don't wanna miss ANY of this show.

All set times are, of course, subject to change as well.

What Is the Setlist for The 1975 Philadelphia Concert at the Wells Fargo Center?

We dug into some of their past shows to find what we expect their setlist to be on August 2.

We know, however, that not everyone wants to see that info ahead of time. Click here for the setlist, which may contain spoilers.

Are Tickets Still Available for The 1975's Philly Concert? How Can I Get Last Minute Tickets to See the 1975 in Philadelphia?

Tickets are currently sold out for their show at the Wells Fargo Center in South Philadelphia. However, you can join the waitlist on their website if more seats open up by clicking here.

Tickets are available on some resale websites (as of October 9). It's always in your best interest to verify the validity of any third-party tickets that you purchase online.

How Much Does Parking Cost for the 1975 Concert at the Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia?

Parking is available at the venue on the day of the show. Parking rates have typically been between $30 and $40 for recent events at the stadium complex, but that is subject to change.

You can pay onsite, but note that the Wells Fargo Center no longer accepts cash payments. They do, however, accept all major credit cards, and digital payments (including Apple Pay and Google Play).

The exact times that the parking lots open have not been published, but they usually open around 5 pm for a concert. Check back for an update on that here.

Here's a parking map of the area lots that are available:

What is the Bag Policy at the Wells Fargo Center for The 1975 Concert 2023?

The Wells Fargo Center prohibits bags inside the venue in accordance with league and event guidelines (including backpacks, Purses, Clear Bags, Fanny Packs, Camera bags, Drawstring Bags, Totes, and Suitcases).

Click here to learn more about the Wells Fargo Center's bag policy for entrances.

Are Purses Allowed at the Wells Fargo Center for the 1975 Concert in Philadelphia?

Hand clutches, wristlets, and purses are permitted but must NOT exceed 4.5” x 6.5” with or without a handle and are subject to security inspection.

If you need a locker, they're available for prohibited bags. That is located on the Broad Street side of the arena. Lockers cost between $5 and $15, click here to read more.