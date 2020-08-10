2 of Big Brother’s All-Stars Are From New Jersey

Big Brother All-Stars 2020 debuted last week on CBS and 2 of the reality show's contestants are from New Jersey.

If you're not familiar with Big Brother, this is the 22nd season of the long-running reality show where contestants are put in a house and secluded from the rest of the world. One by one, contestants are voted out until just one person remains. That person walks away with a $500,000 prize.

Traditionally, Big Brother has started in early July, but this year due to the coronavirus, production was pushed back to August.

Season 22 features 16 contestants and all of them have appeared on at least one previous season of the show.

The first New Jerseyan in this season's cast is Cody Calafiore. According to his bio on cbs.com, Calafiore is from Howell, NJ. The 29-year old finished in second place on Season 16 of Big Brother.

Calafiore attended both Monmouth University and Temple University and according to his Facebook page, he now works as a real estate agent in Monmouth County.

The other Big Brother All-Star from New Jersey is Enzo Palumbo of Bayonne. The 42-year old originally appeared on Season 12 of Big Brother, where he finished in 3rd place.

According to thecinemaholic.com, Palumbo is a single dad who works as an insurance adjuster.

View this post on Instagram 🍨🍧 A post shared by Enzo Palumbo (@enzp_) on Jul 27, 2020 at 8:21pm PDT



Palumbo also has an odd nickname. He calls himself "Meow Meow."

Big Brother All-Stars 2020 is hosted by Julie Chen Moonves and airs Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 8pm on CBS.

SPOILER ALERT: The video below features spoilers from episode 1 of Big Brother All-Stars 2020.