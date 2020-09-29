2 of Love Island’s Most Popular Competitors are From New Jersey

Have you been tuned in to "Love Island" this season? You might recognize two of the competitors because they are both from New Jersey. Moria Tumas of Brielle and Justine Nbida of Rockaway are going head to head on Season 2 of CBS’s show “Love Island USA.”

Moria Tumas is a 28-year-old woman who was raised only a mile away from the Jersey Shore and majored in communication design at the Fashion Institute of Technology. While she has also done acting work at England’s very own Bristol Old Vic Theatre School, Tumas is currently a model for TV shopping channels. According to Daily Voice, Tumas has a passion for drawing, tennis, yoga, and many water sports such as kayaking, paddle boarding and skiing.

Justine Nbida on the other hand is a 27-year-old DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo) native who moved to the US around 2001. She works two jobs as a billing coordinator and a gogo dancer while also being an active practitioner of the Christian faith. According to Daily Voice, It is important to her that her special someone is also religious and can match her height while she wears high heels (which according to her CBS.com bio, is her favorite shoe).

“Love Island USA” airs every day at 9 PM. These two New Jersey citizens will be facing off against 9 other competitors doing assorted activities and will be eliminated based on a weekly and public vote. The series itself, much like Nbida, is also a foreign export, having originally aired in the UK in 2015 and 2016 for 6 series and 244 episodes. According to Daily Voice, the show also has Australian, German and Swedish versions.

Good luck Moria and Justine, we are rooting for you!