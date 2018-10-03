Murderous mazes and horrifying haunts! It's the time of the year when fear is in the air!

We've rounded up a list of the scariest, most terrifying attractions in our area. So if you're looking for some frightening fun at some of the best haunted houses and hayrides in our area? We've got you covered with a list of the most spooktacular haunted houses and hayrides for you to be frightened to the bone by.

Dates and times may be subject to change.

FEATURED LISTINGS:

Valley of Fear

Valley of Fear and the Original Haunted Hayride are located in Feasterville, PA. They're called America's Most Horrifying woods for a reason.

Valley of feature features four heart-pounding attractions including: the "Original Haunted Hayride," "The Facility Extreme Zombie Maze," "Scary Tales Haunted Forest Walk," and "Operation Z Escape Adventure." All four attractions are sure to be chilling, as they're ranked among the best spooky attractions in the country.

DATES: Valley of fear runs weekends in late September, October and early November 2018. Click here for a full listing of dates and times.

DIRECTIONS: Valley of Fear and The Original Haunted Hayride is located at the Phoenix Sport Club in Feasterville, Bucks County. Click here for directions and more information.

TICKETS: Ticket packages are available online or at the box office. Click here for prices and specific information.

COUPONS: Valley of Fear offers discount codes for college students and active duty/military veterans. Click here for those coupons.

Horrorfest at Shady Brook Farm

Shady Brook Farm has spent decades sowing fear, now reap the terror lying in its fields at Horrorfest. Horrorfest features four thrilling attractions: The Hayride of Horror, Barn of Horror, Alien 3-D Encounter, and Carnage.

DATES: HorrorFest, runs September 29, October 5-7, October 12-14, October 19-21, and October 26-28.

Additionally, PumpkinFest After Dark runs October 11, 18, and 25, and all HorrorFest Nights.

Click here for additional information about this year's schedule.

DIRECTIONS: Shady Brook Farms are located at 932 Stony Hill Drive in Yardley, PA. Click here for driving directions and more information.

TICKETS: Ticket packages can be purchased online or at the venue, and they start at just $22. All tickets include entrance to Festival Field for bonfires, live music, Scare-ee-okee, and more.

COUPONS: Discounts are available for members of the armed forces and groups. Plus, those purchasing all four attractions on a Friday and Sunday night can use a promo code "SCARE 2018." Click here for more information.

Field of Terror

Field of Terror is the area's premier haunted attraction farm. Their attractions include: the Circus of Terror (a paintball wagon hunt), the Killer Kornfield, a Haunted Hayride to TerrorTown, the Unknown Barn, and the House of Insanity.

Additionally, they offer family-friendly (non-scary) events like a flashlight corn maze and night pumpkin picking.

DATES: Field of Terror is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights throughout the season.

Additionally, they are open on October 18, October 25, and October 31 (Halloween night). On Sunday, October 7, they will offer a fireworks display.

Click here for additional information about this year's schedule.

DIRECTIONS: Field of Terror is located at 831 Windsor-Perrineville Rd in East Windsor, NJ Click here for driving directions and more information.

TICKETS: Ticket packages can be purchased online or at the venue, and they start at just $15. Save time by purchasing your tickets online. Plus, VIP tickets are available. They'll allow you to skip the line.

Insider's Tip: Visit on a Thursday or Sunday night this season as those days are typically less crowded.

COUPONS: Group discounts are available. Click here for more information.

Additional Listings

Bloodshed Farms Fear Fest (Burlington County)

2919 Route 206 in Columbus, NJ

More information: Available on their website



Bloodshed farms offers four spooky attractions (including an escape room), which will be open weekends in October. Ticketing and attraction information is available on their website.

V&V Adventure Farm (Burlington County)

1339 Old Indian Mills Road in Shamong, NJ

More information: Available on their website



V&V Adventure Farm features the Jersey Devil Haunt, the Zombie Invasion Shootout Hayride, a flashlight corn maze, a family-friendly hayride, and more. Their hours of operation, ticket prices, and attraction information can be found on their website.

Winding Brook Farm (Bucks County)

3014 Bristol Road in Warrington, PA

More information: Available on their website.

Winding Brook Farm offers a hayride (for all ages) in the early evening. Plus, after dark they open their Night Chills Haunted Hayride, the Corn Walk of Horror, and the Haunted Hay Maze. Their hours of operation, ticket prices, and attraction information can be found on their website by clicking here.

Sleepy Hollow Haunted Acres (Bucks County)

881 Highland Road in Newtown, PA

Sleepy Hollow's Haunted Acres features a hayride, a haunted house, and a field of fright. They open on September 29th, and will feature an all-new hayride experience this year. Ticketing and attraction information is available on their website.

Oasis Island of Terror (Mercer County)

3 Circle Drive in Robbinsville, NJ

It is the destination to fear with a unique haunt experience designed to heighten your inner fears and senses. Plus, new this year they've opened a Sawmill Escape Room. Their hours of operation, ticketing information, and attraction details have been posted to their website.

We'll be adding more venues to our list all month, so check back as we make the most comprehensive list of spooky attractions in our area.