2021 Golden Globes Winners: See the Complete List

The Golden Globes are nearly underway!

On Sunday (Feb. 28), some of the biggest names in Hollywood will be coming together (virtually) to celebrate the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

Co-hosted by comedic duo Amy Poehler and Tina Fey for the fourth time, this year’s awards ceremony will honor the best in TV and film in 2020 and early 2021. This year will mark the show's first bi-coastal broadcast, airing live on NBC, with Poehler hosting from the Rainbow Room in New York City and Fey from The Beverly Hilton in California.

Herman J. Mankiewicz’s Mank leads tonight's show for the most nominations for a film, while Netflix’s The Crown is the television frontrunner. Both titles garnered six nominations, respectively.

So, stay tuned! We'll be updating the list of 2021 Golden Globes winners, below, as announcements are made through the evening.

Film Categories:

Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

"Borat Subsequent Moviefilm" — WINNER

"Hamilton"

"Music"

"Palm Springs"

"The Prom"

Best Motion Picture — Drama

"The Father"

"Mank"

"Nomadland" — WINNER

"Promising Young Woman"

"The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Best Motion Picture — Foreign Language

"Another Round," Denmark

"La Llorona," Guatamela/France

"The Life Ahead," Italy

"Minari," USA — WINNER

"Two of Us," France/USA

Best Screenplay — Motion Picture

Emerald Fennell - "Promising Young Woman"

Jack Fincher - "Mank"

Aaron Sorkin - "The Trial of the Chicago 7" — WINNER

Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton - "The Father"

Chloe Zhao - "Nomadland"

Best Original Song — Motion Picture

"Fight for You" - "Judas and the Black Messia"

"Here My Voice" - "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

"IO SI (Seen)" - "The Life Ahead" — WINNER

"Speak Now" - "One Night in Miami"

"Tigers & Tweed" - "The United States vs. Billie Holiday"

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Sacha Baron Cohen - "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Daniel Kaluuya - "Judas and the Black Messiah" — WINNER

Jared Leto - "The Little Things"

Bill Murray - "On the Rocks"

Leslie Odom, Jr. - "One Night in Miami"

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Glenn Close - "Hillbilly Elegy"

Olivia Colman - "The Father"

Jodie Foster - "The Mauritanian" — WINNER

Amanda Seyfried - "Mank"

Helana Zengel - "News of the World"

Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen - "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm" — WINNER

James Corden - "The Prom"

Lin-Manuel Miranda - "Hamilton"

Dev Patel - "The Personal History of David Copperfield"

Andy Samberg - "Palm Springs"

Best Motion Picture — Animated

"The Croods: A New Age"

"Onward"

"Over the Moon"

"Soul" — WINNER

"Wolfwalkers"

Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama

Chadwick Boseman, - "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" — WINNER

Riz Ahmed - "The Sound of Metal"

Anthony Hopkins - "The Father"

Gary Oldman - "Mank"

Tahar Rahim - "The Mauritanian"

Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama

Viola Davis - "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

Andra Day - "The United States vs. Billie Holiday" — WINNER

Vanessa Kirby - "Pieces of a Woman"

Frances McDormand - "Nomadland"

Carey Mulligan - "Promising Young Woman

Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Maria Bakalova - "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"

Kate Hudson - "Music"

Michelle Pfeiffer - "French Exit"

Rosamund Pike - "I Care A Lot" — WINNER

Anya Taylor-Joy - "Emma"

Best Director — Motion Picture

David Fincher - "Mank"

Regina King - "One Night in Miami"

Aaron Sorkin - "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Chloe Zhao - "Nomadland" — WINNER

Emerald Fennell - "Promising Young Woman"

Best Original Score

"The Midnight Sky"

"Tenet"

"News of the World"

"Soul" — WINNER

"Mank"

Television Categories:

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series -- Musical or Comedy

Don Cheadle - "Black Monday"

Nicholas Hoult - "The Great"

Eugene Levy - "Schitt's Creek"

Jason Sudekis - "Ted Lasso" — WINNER

Ramy Youssef - "Ramy"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series -- Musical or Comedy

Lily Collins - "Emily in Paris"

Kaley Cuoco - "The Flight Attendant"

Elle Fanning - "The Great"

Jane Levy - "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist"

Catherine O'Hara - "Schitt's Creek" — WINNER

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series -- Drama

Jason Bateman - "Ozark"

Josh O'Connor - "The Crown" — WINNER

Bob Odenkirk - "Better Call Saul"

Al Pacino - "Hunters"

Matthew Rhys - "Perry Mason"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series -- Drama

Olivia Colman - "The Crown"

Jodie Comer - "Killing Eve"

Emma Corrin - "The Crown" — WINNER

Laura Linney - "Ozark"

Sarah Paulson - "Ratched"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Bryan Cranston - "Your Honor"

Jeff Daniels - "The Comey Rule"

Hugh Grant - "The Undoing"

Mark Ruffalo - "I Know This Much is True" — WINNER

Ethan Hawke - "The Good Lord Bird"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Cate Blanchett - "Mrs. America"

Daisy Edgar-Jones - "Normal People"

Shira Haas - "Unorthodox"

Nicole Kidman - "The Undoing"

Anya Taylor-Joy - "The Queen's Gambit" — WINNER

Best Television Series Drama

"The Crown" — WINNER

"Lovecraft Country"

"The Mandalorian"

"Ozark"

"Ratched"

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

"Normal People"

"The Queen's Gambit" — WINNER

"Small Axe"

"The Undoing"

"Unorthodox"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Helena Bonham Carter - "The Crown"

Julia Garner - "Ozark"

Annie Murphy - "Schitt's Creek"

Cynthia Nixon - "Ratched"

Gillian Anderson - "The Crown" — WINNER

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

John Boyega - "Small Axe" — WINNER

Brendan Gleeson - "The Comey Rule"

Daniel Levy - "Schitt's Creek"

Jim Parsons - "Hollywood"

Donald Southerland - "The Undoing"

Best Television Series -- Musical or Comedy

"Emily in Paris"

"The Flight Attendant"

"Schitt's Creek" — WINNER

"The Great"

"Ted Lasso"