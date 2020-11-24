2021 GRAMMY Awards: 5 Surprising Nominations and 5 Shocking Snubs

The 63rd Grammy Awards nominations were announced Tuesday afternoon (November 24), and just like every other year, music fans immediately hopped online to express their excitement, rage and sheer confusion in response to the list.

At first glance, the nominations are pretty standard: Beyoncé leads the pack with nine nods, previous Best New Artist winner Dua Lipa earned six and 2020 breakout star Megan Thee Stallion scored four. But looking closer, we’re a bit stunned by some of the 2021 Grammy nominations. High-profile pop albums from Selena Gomez (Rare) and Halsey (Manic) were ignored altogether, and that hardly scratches the surface of this year's shockers and surprises!

After dissecting the full list of Grammy nominees, we’ve rounded up some of this year’s biggest snubs and surprises. Check them out, below.