The Full List of 2021 Oscar Nominations

They arrived a lot later than usual because of the global pandemic, but the Oscar nominees are finally here. Eight movies will vie for the title of Best Picture including The Father, Judas and the Black Messiah, Minari, Promising Young Woman, Sound of Metal, David Fincher’s Mank, Aaron Sorkin’s The Trial of the Chicago 7, and Chloe Zhao’s Nomadland.

Despite the fact that far fewer films were released last year than normal, because of Covid, the Academy Awards are giving out their full compliment of awards in 2021. Even in a smaller field, there are a ton of worthy artists and achievements up for the prizes. Here’s the full list of Oscar nominees; the winners will be announced live on ABC on Sunday, April 25.

Best Picture

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Searchlight

Best Director

Chloe Zhao, Nomadland

David Fincher, Mank

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round

Best Actor

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Gary Oldman, Mank

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Steven Yeun, Minari

Best Actress

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

VIola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Best Adapted Screenplay

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

The Father

Nomadland

One Night in Miami

The White Tiger

A24

Best Original Screenplay

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Supporting Actor

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

Best Supporting Actress

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman The Father

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Yuh-jung Youn, Minari

Best Animated Feature

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Onward

Over the Moon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Magnolia

Best Documentary Feature

Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher

Time

Best Editing

Nomadland

Sound of Metal

Promising Young Woman

The Father

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Original Score

Da 5 Bloods

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Soul

Best Original Song

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Judas and the Black Messiah

One Night in Miami

The Trial of the Chicago 7

The Life Ahead



Best International Feature

Collective

Another Round

Quo Vadis, Aida?

The Man Who Sold His Skin

Better Days

Netflix

Best Cinematography

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

News of the World

Nomadland

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Costume Design

Emma

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Mulan

Pinocchio

Best Sound

Greyhound

Mank

News of the World

Soul

Sound of Metal

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Emma

Hillbilly Elegy

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Pinocchio

Best Live-Action Short

“Feeling Through”

“The Letter Room”

“The Present”

“Two Distant Strangers”

“White Eye”

Best Animated Short

“Burrow”

“Genius Loci”

“If Anything Happens I Love You”

“Opera”

“Yes People”

Best Documentary Short

“A Concerto Is a Conversation”

“Colettte”

“A Love Song For Latasha”

“Do Not Split”

“Hunger Ward”

Disney

Best Visual Effects

Love and Monsters

Tenet

Mulan

The Midnight Sky

The One and Only Ivan

Best Production Design

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

News of the World

Tenet

The Father

