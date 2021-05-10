2022 Golden Globes Canceled By NBC After Scandal

After a year in which the Golden Globes were plagued with bad publicity, NBC has announced they will not air the 2022 installment of the annual Oscar precursor. The decision comes after mounting criticism of the Globes — which have traditionally been a highly-rated introduction to each year’s Oscar season — and their parent group, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

The Globes have always been idiosyncratic in their choices at best (see the gallery at the bottom of this post for proof of that) but in recent years, their nominees and winners, along with the near-total lack of transparency from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association regarding their membership. A recent Los Angeles Times investigation uncovered the fact that the HFPA’s 87 members did not include a single Black journalist. Not long after this year’s Globes posted an all-time low rating for the telecast, one longtime HFPA member (and former HFPA president) was expelled from the group over a “racist email.” Studios began to distance themselves from the organization. Finally, NBC pulled the plug.

Their statement:

We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform. However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right. As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes. Assuming the organization executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023.

It’s not clear yet whether NBC will look to replace the Golden Globes with some other awards show from the pre-Oscars season, or what exactly the HFPA has to do to prove to NBC that they truly have reformed. Either way, ScreenCrush has been on the “stop paying attention to the Golden Globes” beat for over two years. Major reforms are long overdue.

