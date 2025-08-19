These 29 Pennsylvania Schools Just Made Princeton Review’s Best Colleges
Here in Pennsylvania, we’ve got a little bit of everything when it comes to college life. Historic campuses, big-city vibes, small liberal arts towns, powerhouse research schools, and some seriously loyal alumni sections at football games.
So it’s not shocking that a bunch of PA schools landed on Princeton Review’s new “Best 391 Colleges” guide. So basically how the list works is, it’s not one giant 1–391 ranking, Princeton Review surveys students about their own campus experience and builds 50+ category lists from that feedback.
The annual book is basically a snapshot of where students say they’re happiest, challenged, supported, and set up for life after graduation.
About two-thirds of the way through the big national list, you’ll spot a strong PA showing, 29 schools statewide made the cut. Here are the Pennsylvania colleges named this year:
Which Pennsylvania Colleges Are Rated The Best in America?
- University of Pennsylvania
- Carnegie Mellon University
- University of Pittsburgh—Pittsburgh Campus
- Penn State University Park
- Temple University
- Drexel University
- Villanova University
- Lehigh University
- Bucknell University
- Franklin & Marshall College
- Lafayette College
- Bryn Mawr College
- Haverford College
- Swarthmore College
- Dickinson College
- Gettysburg College
- Muhlenberg College
- Ursinus College
- Juniata College
- Allegheny College
- Washington & Jefferson College
- Grove City College
- Duquesne University
- Saint Joseph’s University (PA)
- Moravian University
- The University of Scranton
- Susquehanna University
- Lycoming College
- Indiana University of Pennsylvania
This is a nice win for higher ed in the Commonwealth and a handy starting point for families building a college list. If you want to go deeper, Princeton Review also posts those niche top-25 lists (things like happiest students, best food, best career services), all driven by what real students reported in recent surveys.
