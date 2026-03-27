It's back. The Soar & Shore Airshow, presented by Visit Atlantic City, will once again fly over the skies of Atlantic City. Take note. The dates are a little earlier this year. The cool aerial show will be later on this spring instead of during the summer, according to NJBiz. Keep reading for more details.

Atlantic City airshow rebranded as Soar & Shore Airshow after cancellation in 2024

If you remember, the old Atlantic City Airshow was canceled in 2024 after many years for various reasons. The thought of having no airshow didn't sit well with local officials, so the event was reimagined and rebranded as the Soar & Shore Airshow.

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In 2025 over 150,000 spectators attended the inaugural Soar & Shore Airshow

It was a huge success last July. There were over 150,000 spectators for the family-friendly show, and brought in an estimated $15 million to the local economy.

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Soar & Shore Airshow is May 29 - 31 in Atlantic City

For 2026, the dates have been moved to the end of May, so the free event could be an awesome way to kick off all the summer fun at the Jersey Shore. Save the dates. The 2nd Annual Soar & Shore Airshow will take place Friday, May 29 - Sunday, May 31st. Bring your family & friends for an incredible experience. This year, the major acts include the United States Air Force F-22 Raptor Demo, United States Marine Corps. F-35B Lighting II Demo, USAF F-16C Fighting Falcons, MIG 17F, and more. Click here for details.

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"Last year, we reimagined the Atlantic City Airshow into something that completely exceeded all expectations and we're excited to see how the Soar & Shore Airshow Presented by Visit Atlantic City thrives over new dates, said Gary Musich, President and CEO of Visit Atlantic City. "By moving the Soar & Shore Airshow to May, visitors and locals can kick off the summer in Atlantic City, while experiencing a diverse lineup of entertainment, alongside everything that makes our destination special from our beaches and Boardwalk to local business, restaurants, and casino resorts."

The 2nd Annual Soar & Shore Airshow is May 29-31 in Atlantic City, NJ. CLICK HERE for more information.

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