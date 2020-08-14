3 Days Left To Take Advantage of Cherry Hill Restaurant Week

Needless to say, this year's Cherry Hill Restaurant Week has been like none of those in that have taken place in the past. The coronavirus pandemic has had a severe impact on restaurants, so what better time to promote and support local businesses.

This year's Cherry Hill Restaurant Week kicked off last Saturday and runs through this weekend.

The Cherry Hill Township website says the goal of this year's Restaurant Week is "to help showcase Cherry Hill’s vibrant and diverse restaurant community, by offering patrons a special priced menu for pick-up, take-out or outdoor dining experiences."

According to cherryhill-nj.com, the following restaurants are taking part in Restaurant Week and each features outdoor dining.