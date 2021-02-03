Nothing is better than watching the Puppy Bowl before the Super Bowl. It's pretty much a tradition for many of us at this point, even our dogs love watching it! It really is the perfect stress reliever before the big football game. This Sunday, February 7th the three-hour Puppy Bowl special will air on Discovery+ and Animal Planet. 70 adoptable puppies from shelters across the U.S. will compete on Team Ruff and Team Fluff. The team who comes out on top will win the "Lombarky" trophy. Oh...RANDOM... Martha Stewart and Snoop Dog will Co-Host the Puppy Bowl?? LOL!

Of course, don't forget to keep an eye out for the three puppies from the Garden State! Pacific, Muffin, and Eclipse are from MatchDog Rescue in Marlton, New Jersey. MatchDog is a new and personal canine rescue community committed to rescuing at-risk dogs, providing temporary safe homes, reducing the number of unwanted dogs, and many other key roles that benefit dogs. It's exciting to see New Jersey puppies be highlighted on a national scale! Pictures and profiles are below:

2021 Puppy Bowl Pups From New Jersey

Good luck to our New Jersey pups and for more information about MatchDog Rescue, you can like them on Facebook or check them out on Instagram! Have a wonderful Super Bowl Sunday!

