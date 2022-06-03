5 Reasons Why This Is Going To Be Craziest New Jersey Summer Ever

This is going to be a crazy summer at the Jersey Shore. We know that because every summer is. This year, however, is shaping up to be the craziest of the crazy summers we have all experienced.

I have seen the signs that something could be a little "different" this summer at the Jersey Shore Here are 5 things I have seen already that make me think Summer 2022 is going to be one for the record books.

The Moon. No, I didn't see the moon in the sky. Nope, I saw the moon right there on a boat near the Beaver Dam Bridge. Some woman thought the best way to celebrate Summer 2022 was to bare her rear end to the world, or at least anyone who was at the marina at the time. Summer has officially begun.

Left Lane Beeper. Wrap your head around this one. I actually saw a car with out-of-town plates doing 40mph in the left lane on the Garden State Parkway. We see that all the time, but what we don't see that often is the driver of that car beeping at cars forced to pass him in the middle lane. You can't make it up.

Boat Woes. It's not just bad driving on the Parkway either. Have you been on the Barnegat Bay in the past few weekends? Everything from boats aground to flying through no-wake zones to out-of-control jet skis. Fun is fun, but can we all make it through the weekend in one piece?

Bridge Ave. Bridge Ave. in Point Boro is always a good gauge to me. It's not in Point Pleasant Beach, but if it starts getting too packed to handle, then watch out. Lately, it's been pretty packed.

The Restaurant Stomper. It usually takes a good two to three weeks into the summer before we see tourists stomping out of a local restaurant because they can't handle the 30-minute wait for a table. I've seen it twice already and the summer is literally days old.

If these are any indications of what we can expect this summer, then we are in for a real record-breaker. It would definitely be good for business.

