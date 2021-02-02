What I Am Really Missing About Jersey Summertime Right Now

Today is one of those days where I wonder why I still live in New Jersey. I hate the snow. It's cold, it's wet, and now that we own our own house, there is so much to shovel! Not to mention, it's a pain the butt to drive in. Radio never sleeps and there are no snow days in radio either. So no matter how many inches we get, or what kind of snow it is, we are expected to be on air all the time. It's not all that bad, it does come withe job description and my job is pretty awesome. We get a lot of snow in New Jersey and today is our second snow storm of the winter already. As I'm watching it come down, I am dreaming of summer. Here are the things I miss the most about summer in New Jersey.

What I Miss About Summertime