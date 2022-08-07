New Jersey Town Named Among America’s Most Adorable Seaside Towns

There are few things New Jersey residents are more proud of than our amazing beaches and beach towns, and now one is getting some great national attention.

Photo by frank mckenna on Unsplash Photo by frank mckenna on Unsplash loading...

As you head up and down the amazing Jersey Shore you come across some of the cutest, most amazing seaside towns you could ever imagine.

It doesn't come as a surprise, then, to find out that one of our most awesome beach towns is getting some really positive national attention.

Photo by Camille Minouflet on Unsplash Photo by Camille Minouflet on Unsplash loading...

As a matter of fact, this town has been named by a major national publication as one of the most adorable seaside towns in the entire nation.

That major publication is the well-respected Love Exploring, and when they say a seaside town is among the best, you can take it to the bank, and that is exactly what they have said about one beloved New Jersey beach town.

Photo by frank mckenna on Unsplash Photo by frank mckenna on Unsplash loading...

It seems that we're always congratulating this town for one thing or another, so let's do it again. Congratulations to the always amazing Cape May, named one of the most adorable seaside towns in America.

Cape May joins places like Siesta Key, Florida, and Provincetown, Massachusetts on this very exclusive list, and we think the town absolutely deserves the honor.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The report chose Stonington, Maine as the single most adorable seaside town in the country, and for the record, Cape May came in at #18.

Congratulations, once again, to a town that is always in the spotlight, and deservedly so. You did it again, Cape May!

It's Not Always Good News For New Jersey Beaches

30 Special and Unique New Jersey Towns Everyone Must Visit